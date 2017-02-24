Millionaire San Diego, a new Millennial-focused luxury lifestyle platform with a mission to partner with local nonprofits to host social charity events, celebrates its launch at the Shane Bowden X Millionaire Art Benefit to raise proceeds for Make-a-Wish San Diego® on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at “Shane Bowden — The Gallery” located at 7655 Girard Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037. Paintings by artist Shane Bowden have been acquired by well-known collectors, such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to the corporate boardrooms of Vogue.

The brainchild of socialite and entrepreneur 24-year-old Ethan Lu, Millionaire San Diego promotes luxury living and lifestyle while giving back. The all-new platform will become a leading influencer of lifestyle trends, including: fitness, fashion, food and wellness, and philanthropy. Millionaire San Diego was created to inspire Millennials to attain a coveted luxury lifestyle with regard to social good. Although Millennials are commonly characterized as egotistical and self-entitled, over 70 percent of them consider themselves social activists, and Millionaire San Diego will become their outlet of philanthropy.

“Millionaire bridges the gap for well-connected Millennials who have an interest in luxury living and social good,” said Millionaire San Diego Founder and Owner Ethan. “A lot of Millennials want to give back but haven’t found the right outlet to do so. With our mission in hosting social charity events and giving back, Millionaire connects both of those interests.”

The works to be displayed at the art show include a one-of-a-kind limited edition painting that embodies the Make-A-Wish Blue and its symbolic star to represent each child the nonprofit has benefitted. Paintings will be available for purchase throughout the evening with proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish San Diego.

Shane Bowden is a multi-faceted modern artist well-known for his paintings and prints reminiscent of pop icons like Warhol, Koons and Hirst. Embracing such techniques as silkscreen printing, multi-media collage, lavish smears of paint and deliberately untidy lines, he attempts to bridge the gap between action painting and pop art. Shane has over 8,000 original works completed with galleries worldwide from Tokyo to France. He is considered as the world’s most prolific artist.

“I have seen the critical role the arts play in stimulating creativity and benefitting society in a positive way,” said Artist Shane Bowden. “The arts have a crucial impact on our economy and are an important catalyst for giving back to good causes.”

The art show will feature hors d'oeuvres and refreshments, and music. The event is free-of-cost and open to the public. To RSVP for the Shane Bowden X Millionaire Art Benefit, click here.

For more information, contact Farah Jad at info@theMillionaireEnt.com or 858-337-6882.