Shanti Spa & Gallery 9 Year Anniversary Celebration
Shanti Spa & Gallery 4685 33rd Street , San Diego, California 92116
Join Owner/Artist Nicole Pisciotto in celebrating the 9 year anniversary of her Spa & Gallery in Normal Heights.
Switching from her usual medium of photography her features for the evening will be acrylic & watercolor paintings.
San Diego based Singer Liz Myers will provide live music that's sure to delight the senses & feed the soul!
New York Based Artist Samahria Alpern will be exhibiting a variety of original works including lithography, b&w prints & paintings.
