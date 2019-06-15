Shanti Spa & Gallery 9 Year Anniversary Celebration

Shanti Spa & Gallery 4685 33rd Street , San Diego, California 92116

Join Owner/Artist Nicole Pisciotto in celebrating the 9 year anniversary of her Spa & Gallery in Normal Heights.

Switching from her usual medium of photography her features for the evening will be acrylic & watercolor paintings.

San Diego based Singer Liz Myers will provide live music that's sure to delight the senses & feed the soul!

New York Based Artist Samahria Alpern will be exhibiting a variety of original works including lithography, b&w prints & paintings.

Shanti Spa & Gallery 4685 33rd Street , San Diego, California 92116 View Map
Normal Heights
619-800-6183
