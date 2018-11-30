Shapes & Sounds

Open a notebook.

Any notebook, it’s okay.

Draw a circle.

Oh, that’s very nice.

Now draw a square. A squiggly line. A rectangle.

Looks pretty good, doesn’t it?

Now, think about this - what does your picture sound like?

Graphic scores exist in a kind of liminal space between composition and visual art. They may contain shapes, text, even games in musical notation. There is a certain freedom that comes with performing a graphic score, a sense of play.

San Diego toy piano ensemble Figmentum will present a concert of graphic and open score works, featuring music by Alex Temple, Kyle Rowan, Lauren Redhead, Evan Kasoff, and the world premiere of Daniel Meyer-O'Keeffe's Part of it too, now. Come join us at Bread and Salt for an evening of fun and exploration, and follow along with projected images as we perform these unique works featuring an array of instruments including toy pianos, flute, clarinet, melodica, and percussion.

$5-$15 suggested donation