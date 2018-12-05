Meals on Wheels San Diego County and Kearny Mesa Subaru invite San Diegans to their annual Share the Love Food Truck & More Event & Competition on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In celebration of the Subaru Share the Love event, San Diego’s top food trucks will be on-site serving meals to hungry patrons.

Kearny Mesa Subaru, located at 4797 Convoy Street in San Diego, is once again hosting the awareness event that shines a light on the exploding need to help homebound seniors and encourages individuals to donate their time, talent or treasure. Additionally, Subaru will donate $250 for every new car purchased or leased from November 15, 2018, through January 2, 2019 to the owner’s charity of choice from four nationally selected agencies as well as Meals on Wheels San Diego County as one of the hometown charities selected by the dealership. In 2017, Meals on Wheels San Diego County garnered over $30,000 from Subaru and Meals on Wheels America ‘Share the Love’ campaign to help San Diego homebound seniors.

Local celebrity judges for this year’s event include, Deborah Scott and Travis Swikard of the Cohn Restaurant Group, former Charger, Nick Hardwick and radio personality Brain Wilson, Director of Local Sports – iHeartMedia. They will be joining forces at the annual foodie event to judge the best chili from participating food trucks. At 12:30 p.m. the statuettes will be bestowed to the “Judge’s Choice” award winner. In addition, patrons will again be able to vote for their favorite competitor for the “People’s Choice” award. Ted Leitner, the voice of the San Diego Padres & San Diego State Aztecs, will be stopping in to the event as well.

Confirmed food trucks and restaurants for this year’s event thus far include: Epic Eats, Got Paella, Dos Banditos, Marcel Belgian Waffles, Sub Fusion (2017 People’s Choice Winner) Devilicious and the Pierogi Truck.