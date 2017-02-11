Share our Baby Joy

Oasis Camel Dairy welcomes new baby lambs and camel calf at our upcoming Open Farm and Show! Our new baby girl camel still needs a name... come help us pick one. Enjoy our always-entertaining animal show featuring our unlikely camel dairy stars... you WON'T be disappointed. Camel Rides and mini sheep and camel treats are available for you to treat our family.

Give your winter skin a moisturizing lift with our soothing camel milk skin care products and maybe even try camel milk chocolate.