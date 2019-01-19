Sharp HealthCare Blood Drive

Join Sharp HealthCare in fulfilling our pledge to collect 1,300 units of blood to support the San Diego community.

This family-friendly event and daylong blood drive includes:

-Refreshments

-Sharp Lends a Hand T-shirts

-Craft tables for the kids

-Pet therapy animals

-Opportunity to network with Sharp senior leadership

Donors are advised to drink plenty of fluids, maintain usual eating habits and avoid fatty foods if possible prior to donation. All donors must show a photo ID. Individuals 16 years or older may donate; 16-year-olds require parental consent. Learn more about general requirements for blood donation.

Make your appointment online to donate at https://www.mysdbb.org/#/ScheduleAppointmentStep2/drive/44235 or call 1-800-4-MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

We look forward to seeing you there!