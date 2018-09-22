Learn how to prepare your household for an emergency such as a wildfire, earthquake or power outage at Sharp HealthCare’s 7th Annual Disaster Preparedness Expo. This free, interactive community event will feature exhibitors, demonstrations, displays, giveaways and more, including:

•Quake Cottage, a magnitude-8.0 earthquake simulator

•Tips on how to care for pets in a disaster from San Diego Humane Society

•First-aid kits available for purchase from Ready America

•Self-defense and CPR demonstrations

•Vendors showcasing the latest emergency supplies and products

There will also be opportunity drawings and great family fun for all ages!