Sharp HealthCare’s 7th Annual Disaster Preparedness Expo
Balboa Park (grass area) Park Boulevard at President’s Way, San Diego, California 92101
Learn how to prepare your household for an emergency such as a wildfire, earthquake or power outage at Sharp HealthCare’s 7th Annual Disaster Preparedness Expo. This free, interactive community event will feature exhibitors, demonstrations, displays, giveaways and more, including:
•Quake Cottage, a magnitude-8.0 earthquake simulator
•Tips on how to care for pets in a disaster from San Diego Humane Society
•First-aid kits available for purchase from Ready America
•Self-defense and CPR demonstrations
•Vendors showcasing the latest emergency supplies and products
There will also be opportunity drawings and great family fun for all ages!