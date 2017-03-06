Sharp Minds Lecture Series: How Old is Sunlight?

With Peter Volkert. Start the month the smart way, by attending a Sharp Minds lecture at the Fleet Science Center. At Sharp Minds, you’ll hear from local scientists about their latest research and discoveries in a friendly, inviting environment. These lectures address hot topics on the first Monday of every month and are held in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater.

The Sharp Minds lecture is free with purchase of the noon theater ticket. Tickets are required to attend the lecture and can be requested at the Ticket Counter. 10:30 a.m. lecture; noon theater show; seniors $8, adults $19.95.

