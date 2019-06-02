Shimbashi Izakaya's 10th Anniversary Festival

On June 2, 2019, 12pm to 4pm, Shimbashi Izakaya, a Japanese tapas and sushi restaurant, will be celebrating their 10th anniversary in business with a public event inspired by the Japanese Summer Festival. The event is being held to thank loyal patrons for 10 years in the Del Mar Plaza.

The 10th Anniversary Event will be held on the Ocean View Deck of the Del Mar Plaza and includes live Taiko drumming from Genbu Daiko, Sake Expo, Japanese street food, karate performance, kids games, cultural music and crafts. There will be audience participation with an opportunity to play the taiko drums. At a workshop, guests can learn the art and craft of the Japanese Kokedama, a moss based traditional bonsai form with a plant of their choice.

The Sake Expo will feature popular and premium sake from different brewerries in Japan.The event is free to attend but the Sake Expo is $25 (presale), $30 (same day).

Sake Expo tickets can be purchased from https://www.shimbashiizakaya.com/events/10th-anniversary-celebration-its-our-birthday/.

Shimbashi Izakaya opened its door 10 years ago to first offer "izakaya" style tapas in Del Mar. This January, Mayor of City of Del Mar, presented Shimbashi Izakaya with the proclamation honoring its 10 years of business and contribution to the community.

“We decided to hold this event not just to celebrate our accomplishment but thank our loyal customers and the Del Mar community for their patronage and support with us. We absolutely couldn't have done it without them. It’s going to be a fun casual event. Anybody can attend and enjoy the event.” said Yoko Schnadig, General Manager of Shimbashi Izakaya.

Del Mar Plaza is located at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, California. The Ocean View Deck is on the Third Floor.

Shimbashi Izakaya, with its sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, is located on the Terrace Level at the Del Mar Plaza, at 1555 Camino Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif, and offers validated parking. Named Shimbashi, after a district in Tokyo where the first train rail was built in Japan in 1872, and where famous Izakaya-style bars and restaurants for businessmen to relax and unwind are located, Shimbashi Izakaya brings the Japanese culinary culture and tradition to the U.S. With its tapas-style Japanese menu, Shimbashi Izakaya features fresh seafood that is always in season.