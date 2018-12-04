Shimmering Lights
Smith Recital Hall - SDSU 5500 Campanile Dr., San Diego, California 92115
SDSU’s Jewish Studies Program presents a free concert celebrating the release of Artist-in-Residence Yale Strom’s new CD, Broken Consort: Shimmering Lights.
The concert features a collection of traditional and new Hanukkah songs and instrumentals with musical influences from all over the world. The music is infused with blues, bluegrass, jazz, classical, klezmer, Arabic and rock improvisation.
