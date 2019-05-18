A Ship in the Woods Music Residency Benefit 2019

One of the region’s beloved alternative multidisciplinary art spaces, A SHIP IN THE WOODS, has

invited a stellar lineup of artists and musicians to perform and exhibit on May 18th with the goal of

raising funds to support its inaugural music residency. In the spirit of adaptability, improvisation, and

collaboration, SHIP is proud to honor our community of cultural producers with a diverse range of

experiences dedicated to challenging convention and celebrating contemporary art.

A sanctuary for artists, musicians, and local creatives, SHIP is expanding its reach to present studio

time, production, and additional resources for musicians and sound artists to explore new ideas and

studio and underwrite the only music residency in San Diego.

Included in the day’s programming are sound and installation artists John Dombroski, Luminul, Sarah

Hankins, Helixhand, Open Oscillator, Taser Island, and Chris Warren who will disperse and create

resonant experiences throughout the grounds and on stage, imploring visitors to consider sound as

both medium and subject.

A powerhouse of women take the stage with a lineup of musicians including Brigid Dawson (Thee Oh

Baby Bushka.

The evening will end with a special performance by Jibz Cameron, a performance/video artist and

actor living in Los Angeles. Her multi-media performance work as alter ego Dynasty Handbag has

spanned 15 years and has been presented at such institutions as MOCALA, PS1, Joe’s Pub, The

Kitchen, REDCAT, The Broad Museum, Hammer Museum, New Museum of Contemporary Art New

York, among others. She has been heralded by the New York Times as “the funniest and most pitch

perfect performance seen in years” and “outrageously smart, grotesque and innovative” by The New

Yorker.

In the gallery spaces, Corona + Grize Projects will present their SHIP curatorial debut DITHER:

an exhibition exploring the relationship between analog aesthetics and slow process captured,

transformed, and dispersed digitally. Artists include local favorites Lora Mathis, Alex Miranda, Akiko

Surai, and a new body of work by Julian Klincewicz. Additiocnally, C+G Projects is thrilled to welcome the work of New York based artists India K. and Whitney Biennial alum Tauba Auerbach.

From 1 pm - 10 pm, attendees can wander SHIP’s two acres of beautiful landscape including foot

onsite for both lunch and dinner.

Early Bird General Admission tickets are available through https://www.shipinthewoods.com/

announcements.

A SHIP IN THE WOODS is a 501(c)(3), volunteer-run alternative art space. For more information please

visit, www.shipinthewoods.com.