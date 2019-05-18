A SHIP IN THE WOODS Music Residency Benefit

A SHIP IN THE WOODS presents a day-long event of music, performance, experimental sound, and art to benefit the expansion of its artist-residency program to now include musicians. We are excited to present a stellar lineup of musical acts throughout the day on our studio/stage in the driveway, culminating with a special performance by Dynasty Handbag. Guests are invited to come meander through the wooded walking trails and experience experimental sound art installations and performances within the 2 acre oak grove. Open Oscillator will also be setting up a 4 hours session of their favorite electronic musicians, vintage synth enthusiasts, and sound creators. All funds will directly support our mission to continue providing a sanctuary for artists in North County San Diego.

WITH LIVE PERFORMANCES

Dynasty Handbag, Baby Bushka, Brigid Dawson (Thee Oh Sees), Shannon Lay, Amenta Abioto, and Kera

SOUND ART

Amy Cimini, John Dombroski, Luminul, Sarah Hankins, Helixhand, Open Oscillator, Taser Island, Suzanne Thorpe, and Chris Warren

AND VISUAL ART

Curated by Corona + Grize Projects

______________

Early Bird tickets: $12.00

General Admission tickets (after April 30): $20.00

Parking at Felicita County Park, Escondido