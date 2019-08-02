All Shook Up

Featuring the songs of Elvis Presley

Book by Joe Dipietro

Director: Robert J. Townsend

Choreographer: Michael Mizerny

Musical Director: Don LeMaster

Nominated for 3 Outer Critics Circle awards including Best Musical

Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley. It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that’ll have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

Show Times:

Wednesdays at 7:30 PM

Thursdays at 7:30 PM

Fridays at 8:00 PM

Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM