All Shook Up
Horton Grand Theatre 444 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Featuring the songs of Elvis Presley
Book by Joe Dipietro
Director: Robert J. Townsend
Choreographer: Michael Mizerny
Musical Director: Don LeMaster
Nominated for 3 Outer Critics Circle awards including Best Musical
Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley. It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that’ll have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”
Show Times:
Wednesdays at 7:30 PM
Thursdays at 7:30 PM
Fridays at 8:00 PM
Saturdays at 8:00 PM
Sundays at 2:00 PM