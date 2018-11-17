Shop Artists with a Creative Twist

A great opportunity to do your holiday shopping and meet artist June Rubin. Her delightful 2019 World of Cats calendar makes a puurfect gift for friends and family. Holiday notecards and original art from $ 40. and up. Silent auction of a Rubin original painting on canvas. Family friendly event including tours of art studios & dancers performing on Sunday afternoon. November 17 - 18, 11 am - 6 pm. More information: www.shopartistswithacreativetwist.weebly.com