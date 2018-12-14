Shop + Hops Holiday Market in Barrio Logan

This exciting beer tasting and local shopping event will take place at Bread & Salt in Barrio Logan on Friday, December 14 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. and will feature free beer tastings from Alta Brewing and Attitude Brewing, free wine tastings from Secco Wine Club, over 50 local makers selling handmade goods, a free handmade gift with $40 purchase, a free raffle at 8:30 p.m., amazing live music, local food by Chicano Soul Food, a free photo booth, more! Tickets are $5 and include all free tastings and a raffle ticket. Kids under 10 are free.