Join Flower Hill Promenade on Thursday, October 25 for Shop for Kids: A Rady Children’s Happening for a special day filled with giving back. Spend the day shopping from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., where 10 percent of proceeds at participating merchants will benefit the Sam and Rose Stein Emergency Center at Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego to care for critically ill and injured children. Afterwards from 4 - 6 p.m., head to the West Courtyard where a delightful Wine & Cheese Reception awaits, curated by Venissimo Cheese and Wine Connection. For a variety of fall fashion inspiration, TRE Boutique will present a fashion show with music. A $20 ticket is required to attend the Wine & Cheese Reception.

Participating merchants for the day include Cucina Enoteca, Annmarie D'Ercole Jewelry, Katherine Cosmetics, If I Was a Bird Yoga, a pop-up shop from Clothe+Arrow, and Geppetto’s, which is also hosting the store's Ten Store Customer Challenge and donating 10 percent of all purchases made on October 10 to Rady Children’s Hospital. Toy fanatics who visit each of the store's locations by November 30 will be entered in a drawing to win one of 10 $200 Geppetto’s gift cards. Pick up a contest card starting October 10 at Flower Hill's Gepetto's and visit each of their 10 stores to be eligible.