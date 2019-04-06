A Show of Ice and Fire Game of Thrones Themed Art Crawl
Subterranean Coffee Boutique 412 University Avenue, San Diego, California 92103
Free and open to the public group game of thrones themed art crawl. Fire theme is at subterranean coffee boutique hillcrest 412 university ave. Ice theme is at subterranean coffee boutique in North Park 3764 30th street. Opening receptions April 6th from 6-9pm
Info
Subterranean Coffee Boutique 412 University Avenue, San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Hillcrest, North Park