Sights & Sips Cocktail Cruise
Hornblower Cruises 970 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
This Sunset Cruise is a one-of-a-kind happy hour with a complimentary glass of champagne, passed & stationary hors d'oeuvres and drink specials every Friday and Saturday night all summer long! The Sights & Sips Cocktail Cruise has been a popular summer cruise going into its eleventh year!
Friday and Saturday nights until the end of October.
Info
Hornblower Cruises 970 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Food & Drink, Outdoors
Downtown