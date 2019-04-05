Sights & Sips Cocktail Cruises

Who doesn't want to sip a cocktail and cruise the San Diego bay? This popular favorite is the perfect weekend attitude adjustment! San Diego is known for sunshine and sailing, and this Hornblower cocktail cruise combines both - plus, we throw in spectacular bay views, an enticing menu of light bites, specials on cocktails and fun tunes. What better way to cap off the week than with a sunset cruise in San Diego? View more details below on our cocktail sunset cruises!

WHAT YOU GET:

-2-hour Cruise on San Diego Bay

-Boarding Glass of Champagne

-Light Hors d'oeuvres, Buffet Style and Steward Passed

-Hornblower Signature Cocktails and Monthly Drink Specials (Drinks Available for Purchase)

-DJ Entertainment for Music and Dancing

-Sparkling San Diego Views

-FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pictures While You Cruise!