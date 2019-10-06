Signature Chefs Gala
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. , Del Mar, California 92014
Join us for the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Gala, to benefit the March of Dimes mission fight to support the health of all moms and babies. The evening begins with a tasting ensemble of the San Diego's most desirable cuisine, prepared and served by culinary masters from top local restaurants. This extraordinary tasting ensemble gives way to a seated program and live auction, offering an opportunity to bid on unique experience packages.
Del Mar, San Diego