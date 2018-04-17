Silent Book Club: Relax, Read, Recharge
Central Library 330 Park Blvd., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
San Diego's Silent Book Club about taking time out of your busy schedule to simply relax and read in solidarity with fellow readers. No assigned reading. No having-to-talk-to-people unless you want to. No pressure to say something smart. Just the awesomeness of reading in companionable silence. BYOB (or find one in the library). Tea, coffee and good snacks provided.
