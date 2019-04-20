Silent Disco Yoga Class – Mission Beach California

We are partnering with yoga instructors Ivory Melone and Natalie Suppa for a yoga class unlike you’ve ever experienced! This class combines your yoga practice with two channels of music to choose from and will be located right on Mission Bay at Hospitality Point.

Your 2 live DJs are spinning:

DJ 1 (Green): Deep House

DJ 2 (Blue): Electronic

Your experience includes:

• A Pair of Quiet Events Headphones

• 1 Hour guided vinyasa flow

• 2 Live DJ’s

Special notes:

• 18+ event

• Rain or Shine

• Athletic wear highly encouraged

What to bring:

• You MUST have a credit or debit card for the check-in process. If the headphones are NOT returned, there will be a $100 charge to your credit or debit card after the event.

• No need to print your ticket, just show the code on your phone or they will have your name at the door.

How it works:

When you arrive you’ll receive a pair of special wireless headphones. You can adjust the volume and choose between up to two DJ’s with a flip of a switch. Each headset has a color LED that shows what channel you are listening to. It’s super social; you’re in control of the music! There’s no loud music that you have to talk over. Plus, there’s no ringing in your ears when you leave!