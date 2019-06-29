No Limits, a nationwide nonprofit organization with over 23 years of empowering deaf children and families to dream big for their futures, presents Silent NO MORE on Saturday, June 29, at 5 p.m. at the Lyceum Theater. The original live theatrical performance is an intimate storytelling event comprised of witty, inspiring and raw stories of growing up with hearing loss, highlighting both the struggles and success of living in the modern world. The cast of Silent NO MORE features five-time American Comedy Award nominee Kathy Buckley, acclaimed author Rebecca Alexander, San Diego natives Delanie Harrington and Madeline Frost, David Hawkins, John Autry, Margoth Granados, Henry Greenfield and Britani Almazan.

Tickets for this storytelling event are $25 and include a 1-hour performance, an open forum Q&A with the cast and audience members, a meet and greet and a book signing.