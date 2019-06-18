Silver Sage Yoga & Wellness presents
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Enjoy an educational and motivating film of the life and science of Dr. Marian Diamond, "My Love Affair with the Brain." Ken & Noreen Haygood, an engaging couple in their 9th decade, will share their keys of quality longevity for a short discussion after the film. Film runs 57 minutes.
Tue, Jun 18, 4pm. $5/M, $10/NM.
