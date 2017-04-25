From Sinai to Seinfeld
Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center 4126 Executive Drive, San Diego, California 92037
When the Pew Research Center, in its 2013 survey of American Jews, asked,
"What does it mean to be Jewish?" 43% said, "having a good sense of humor."
That's more than those who answered "being part of a Jewish community" and
"observing Jewish law." Join us for 9 sessions as we delve into biblical passages,
the Talmud, folk takes, midrash, fiction, cartoons and transcripts for discussion and
analysis on Jewish humor.
Info
Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center 4126 Executive Drive, San Diego, California 92037 View Map
please enable javascript to view