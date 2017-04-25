From Sinai to Seinfeld

When the Pew Research Center, in its 2013 survey of American Jews, asked,

"What does it mean to be Jewish?" 43% said, "having a good sense of humor."

That's more than those who answered "being part of a Jewish community" and

"observing Jewish law." Join us for 9 sessions as we delve into biblical passages,

the Talmud, folk takes, midrash, fiction, cartoons and transcripts for discussion and

analysis on Jewish humor.