Singani 63 Happy Hour with Steven Soderbergh at Hundred Proof

Hundred Proof will host filmmaker, producer, screenwriter and director, Steven Soderbergh. Soderbergh, the acclaimed director of films such as Traffic, Magic Mike, and the Ocean's trilogy, will be at Hundred Proof to showcase his signature spirit brand, Singani 63.

Singani 63 is a clear, mixable spirit distilled from the aromatic white muscat of Alexandria grapes growing at heights nearing 6,000 feet. Originally discovered by Soderbergh while shooting the movie Che in Bolivia, South America, he brought the one-of-a-kind Bolivian spirit to the United States to mix in cocktails and to inspire drinkers to travel the globe...in their head.

The happy hour event will showcase exceptional Singani 63 cocktails, as well as the bar talents of Stephen Kurpinsky, Hundred Proof's Beverage Manager, and Sarah An. An is Singani 63's brand ambassador and well-known mixologist who's worked at the Normandie Club and Walker Inn as well as worked as Cocktail Apprentice at Tales of Cocktail.