Singer Songwriter Events
Temple Adat Shalom 15905 Pomerado Road, Poway, California 92064
Join us as the hit songwriting team entertains us and takes us behind the
scenes of their 25-year career together that includes two Academy Awards
and numerous Golden Globe nominations and hit singles for Whitney
Houston, James Ingram, Kenny Loggins, NSync, Rod Stewart and many
others!
6:30 pm VIP Meet & GREET
7:00 pm Doors open
7:30 PM Show starts
• $25 general admission
• $50 VIP ticket includes: a meet-and-greet, champagne reception, preferred seating
• $15 students (up to age 21)
Use PayPal, Visa, MasterCard at www.singersongwriterevents.com