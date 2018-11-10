Singer Songwriter Events

Join us for a fascinating evening with Marty Panzer, songwriter and best friend of Barry Manilow. Together, they crafted Barry’s greatest hits Even Now, It’s a Miracle, This One’s For You, and more! With Steve Dorff, Marty wrote the hit song Through The Years for Kenny Rogers. Marty has written many songs for Disney receiving an Annie Award nomination for We Are One from The Lion King II. Special guest Perfomers are Cantor Lori Frank, Shaine Ingamells,

Jim Boydston, Juliet Lyons, Matt Ignacio, and Tracey Marino.

$50 VIP ticket includes: a meet-and-greet, champagne reception, preferred seating

• $25 general admission

• $15 students (up to age 21)

Temple Adat Shalom -15905 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064