SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN: In Concert

April 28, 29 & 30, 2017 at 7:00 pm

Based on the MGM Film

Screenplay and Adaptation Betty Comden & Adolph Green

Songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed

Director & Musical Director: Rayme Sciaroni

Making a splash on the Coronado Playhouse stage in a concert-version performance, Singin’ In The Rain tells the story of the first Hollywood musical, when the silver screen found its voice and left silent movies – and some of its stars – behind. This spectacular show is packed full of the charm, romance, comedy and tinseltown glamour of one the world’s best loved movies and features all the songs from the glorious MGM score including Good Morning, Make ‘em Laugh, Moses Supposes and the classic Singin’ in the Rain.

Singin’ In The Rain was an instant hit when it hit the movie screens in 1952. Directed and choreographed by the incomperable Gene Kelly, the movie won numerous awards including a Golden Globe, a Writers’ Guild of America Award and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Jean Hagen in the role of Lina Lamont.

Individual Tickets: $20 each, Open Seating.