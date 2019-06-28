The Singing Bird
City Heights Library 3795 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92105
Experience the Singing Bird Will Come, an ensemble actor and puppet play by Molly Maslak in collaboration with Twisted Heart Puppetworks. This piece is about love, power, and not always getting what you want. Two nights, June 28 and 29. For adults and teens. Free of charge, presented by City Heights Puppet Project.
Info
Performance, Theater
City Heights