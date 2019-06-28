The Singing Bird

to Google Calendar - The Singing Bird - 2019-06-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Singing Bird - 2019-06-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Singing Bird - 2019-06-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Singing Bird - 2019-06-28 20:00:00

City Heights Library 3795 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92105

Experience the Singing Bird Will Come, an ensemble actor and puppet play by Molly Maslak in collaboration with Twisted Heart Puppetworks. This piece is about love, power, and not always getting what you want. Two nights, June 28 and 29. For adults and teens. Free of charge, presented by City Heights Puppet Project.

Info

City Heights Library 3795 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92105 View Map
Performance, Theater
City Heights
619-850-2130
to Google Calendar - The Singing Bird - 2019-06-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Singing Bird - 2019-06-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Singing Bird - 2019-06-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Singing Bird - 2019-06-28 20:00:00