Single Gay Men's Salsa Mixer

A Salsa Class for members of the gay men's community who are single and looking to mingle during this season of love! Enjoy this 45 minute salsa class where we'll learn some salsa basics as well as how to lead and follow and meet and greet with other single men in the gay community.

-$15 per dancer

-Event requires 8 participants to run, you will be contacted in the event it does not reach capacity.

-Please sign up by 2/12!