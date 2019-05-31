Get a taste of what your San Diego Urban Wineries has to offer at our 5th Annual Sip the City event! Held in the beautiful Headquarters outdoor courtyard, guests will not only get to sip award-winning wines from our many unique urban wineries, but also enjoy delicious light bites and live entertainment! Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Rosé Garden, the newest addition to the event offering photo opportunities and additional tastings of a variety of rosés and bubbly from all of the wineries.

Urban wineries are located throughout San Diego County, buying grapes from the country and making exceptional wine in the city. Sip the City kicks off San Diego Urban Wineries Weekend, June 1st and 2nd - a great time to explore the urban wineries in your neighborhood!

ONLINE PRE-SALES END AT 4:30 PM ON 5.31.2019 :: TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR FOR $39 ($29 ONLINE)