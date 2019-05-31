“Sip the City” Kickoff Festival for San Diego Urban Wineries Weekend
The Headquarters at Seaport District 789 West Harbor Dr., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
Join San Diego Urban Wineries for “Sip the City,” the organization’s annual kick-off event to its San Diego Urban Wineries Weekend (May 31 - June 2). Hosted at the scenic Headquarters at Seaport District, “Sip the City” features over a dozen of San Diego County's urban wineries pouring their unique and award-winning wines. Guests will enjoy unlimited wine tastings, light snacks and live music while supporting local winemakers and the flourishing urban wine movement. San Diego Urban Wineries is a coalition of wineries located throughout the county, taking grapes from the country and producing exceptional wines in the city. Tickets available at https://sip2019.brownpapertickets.com