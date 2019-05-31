“Sip the City” Kickoff Festival for San Diego Urban Wineries Weekend

Join San Diego Urban Wineries for “Sip the City,” the organization’s annual kick-off event to its San Diego Urban Wineries Weekend (May 31 - June 2). Hosted at the scenic Headquarters at Seaport District, “Sip the City” features over a dozen of San Diego County's urban wineries pouring their unique and award-winning wines. Guests will enjoy unlimited wine tastings, light snacks and live music while supporting local winemakers and the flourishing urban wine movement. San Diego Urban Wineries is a coalition of wineries located throughout the county, taking grapes from the country and producing exceptional wines in the city. Tickets available at https://sip2019.brownpapertickets.com