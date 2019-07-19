Get ready to strut your stuff every Friday at the Turf Club! New this year, Sip in Style gives non-Turf Club members the opportunity to enjoy a reserved table, the Turf Club’s legendary view, as well as a free drink and complimentary beverage sampling from different beverage partners each week. This year, the Turf Club is partnering with Veuve Clicquot, Stags’ Leap, Grey Goose, Patron, Maker’s Mark, Bacardi and Ballast Point respectively. Complimentary beverage sampling is from 4 – 6 p.m., and all attendees must abide by the Turf Club Dress Code.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.dmtc.com/calendar/detail/TurfClubSip