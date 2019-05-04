Let's raise a glass to weekend vibes and our friends at Veuve Clicquot!

Join us for a very special Saturday afternoon as we sip our way through four of our favorite Veuve Clicquot champagnes and deepen our knowledge with the help of a Veuve Clicquot Expert. Guests will enjoy 3oz tastings of the Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne (the signature champagne since 1772), Veuve Clicquot Rosé (the first-ever blended rosé), Veuve Clicquot Rich (champagne over ice), and a Veuve Clicquot Vintage Brut (a timeless pour).

And you won't leave empty handed! Every guest will take home tasting cards of each vintage along with a little treat from Veuve Clicquot. Secure your seat as space is limited!

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sipping-with-veuve-clicquot-an-exclusive-tasting-event-tickets-60163272969?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR0Gtpw3niKnVGno8N00_rUn-TpcWgdUbOf4FjTcWjtcidEWh1g_LOeRYNE