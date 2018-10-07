Sit. Gulp. Crawl TBL's Annual Pup Crawl 2018

Crawl your way through East Village with your pup while helping us save more lives. Great beer, plenty of exercise, dog friendly, fun games & excellent company.

* 4 dog friendly breweries including 10 Barrel, Quartyard, Amplified & Mission

* Fun event at each venue

* A goody bag busting with swag

* Unique event T-shirt

* Dog-friendly vendors

* Free drink at 3 venues

Proceeds from ticket sales go towards supporting the life-saving work of The Barking Lot dog rescue.

REGISTRATION STARTS at 1:30pm at 10 Barrel Brewing