Sit. Gulp. Crawl TBL's Annual Pup Crawl 2018
10 Barrel Brewing Company 1501 1501 E St., San Diego, California 92101
Crawl your way through East Village with your pup while helping us save more lives. Great beer, plenty of exercise, dog friendly, fun games & excellent company.
* 4 dog friendly breweries including 10 Barrel, Quartyard, Amplified & Mission
* Fun event at each venue
* A goody bag busting with swag
* Unique event T-shirt
* Dog-friendly vendors
* Free drink at 3 venues
Proceeds from ticket sales go towards supporting the life-saving work of The Barking Lot dog rescue.
REGISTRATION STARTS at 1:30pm at 10 Barrel Brewing
Info
