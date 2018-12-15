Skate with Tara Lipinski

Join Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski for a once-in-a-lifetime skate session at Hotel del Coronado’s Skating by the Sea®. As part of The Del’s 130th Anniversary celebrations, up to 50 children of all skill levels are invited to skate with Tara to her custom playlist. After ice time with Tara, guests will enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, along with an opportunity for photos with the figure skating champion.