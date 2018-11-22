Skating by the Sea® at Hotel del Coronado

Skating by the Sea® returns to The Del from November 22 – January 1. This spectacular beachfront ice rink features stunning views of the Pacific and benefits Make-A-Wish San Diego. Now you can reserve your own rink side lounge at Frostbite – A Place to Chill. Guests will enjoy plush 4 or 6 person seating around a roaring firepit with full food and beverage service. Choose from your favorite holiday-themed libations or snacks and enjoy unlimited hot cocoa and coffee as you enjoy watching the beachfront ice skating.

SKATING BY THE SEA® SCHEDULE

Nov 22 – 25

Thanksgiving: 11am – 8pm

Friday – Saturday: 10am – 10pm

Sunday: 10am – 8pm

Nov 26 – Dec 23*

Weekdays: 4 – 10pm

Saturday: 10am – 10pm

Sunday: 11am – 8pm

* Special Events: Nov 28 – Holiday Festival 4-9pm (rink is closed 5:30-7pm for a skating performance), Dec 2 – Private Event 4-8pm, Dec 5 – Chanukah on Ice 5-7pm, Dec 4 – Make-A-Wish Skate Night 5:30-8:30pm (rink is closed to the public), Dec 15 – Skate with Tara Lipinski 3:30-5:30pm (rink is closed to the public).

Christmas Holiday

Christmas Eve & Day: 10am – 8pm

Dec 26 – 30

Wednesday – Saturday: 10am – 10pm

Sunday: 11am – 8pm

New Year’s Holiday

New Year’s Eve: 10am – 8pm

New Year’s Day: 10am – 10pm