Skillet Licorice is the latest project from San Francisco Bay Area roots-music luminaries Elise Engelberg and Matt Knoth. Whether they’re playing hot fiddle breakdowns, slinky blues, sparkling banjo breaks, ragtime or dreamy waltzes, the band displays an impressive command of styles and techniques that comes from deep study and loving dedication to America’s folk traditions. Skillet Licorice is hot, sweet, and just a bit greasy!