Sky Tonight Special-Lunar Eclipse

Join us at the Fleet on Sunday, January 20, to celebrate a fascinating lunar eclipse. The spectacle will also feature a beautiful, rare, red moon before the eclipse begins. Beginning at 4 p.m., you can participate in solar system-themed, hands-on activities in the theater lobby. At 6 p.m., make your way to the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater for a special viewing of one of the Fleet’s most popular films, Hubble, narrated by the one and only Leonardo DiCaprio. At 7:30 p.m., the Fleet’s resident astronomer, Dr. Lisa Will, will take you on a journey through our solar system and explain more about lunar eclipses during an exclusive presentation of the Fleet’s The Sky Tonight planetarium show. From about 4:30 to 10 p.m., the San Diego Astronomy Association invites you to use their telescopes to see the lunar eclipse and the red moon (weather permitting).