Slideshow: Ecovillages and Intentional Communities: Where They Are, What They're Doing, Why They're Important.

We are excited to have Diana Leafe Christian in San Diego to present her fun and informative slideshow showcasing Ecovillages and Intentional Communities around the world. Diana Leafe Christian, author of Creating a Life Together: Practical Tools to Grow Ecovillages and Intentional Communities is one of the most versed people in this field today. Her book is an essential tool to help groups form successful communities and ecovillages.

During her slideshow presentation, you will be introduced to communities around the world. You will walk away understanding the definition of ecovillages, intentional communities, and cohousing; the basic economic systems, ways of owning land, and governance methods of ecovillages; locations worldwide. The different specialities of ecovillages worldwide, from sustainable education to spiritual practice to inventions in appropriate technology, and what this means for our wider culture.

Diana has the ability to make complex issues simple and clear. From her deep and broad understanding of community dynamics, she teaches effective and harmonious ways for groups to become healthy and thriving, and to resolve the typical interpersonal challenges that can arise in any community.

FREE event yet your love donations are highly appreciated to cover the cost of the venue.

Dinner and snacks will be available for purchase from the World Beat Center.

