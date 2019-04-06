Slow Art Day

Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054

The average time visitors look at a single painting is 10 seconds. Slow Art Day is a global event with the simple mission to help people discover the joy of looking at and loving art. Participants at OMA will focus on three works of art and spend 5–10 minutes with each one before engaging in discussion with friends and docents, or online using #SlowArtDay.

Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054 View Map
760-435-3721
