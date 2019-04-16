No Small Matter Documentary Screening and Community Conversation

Join us for a screening of the documentary No Small Matter. Following the film, Assembly member Todd Gloria and other local leaders, experts and attendees will engage in a conversation about the importance of early childhood education and care, and the potential to benefit San Diego children and families.

Children who are provided with early education opportunities do better in school as they grow older and are more likely to attend college and be successful in their careers. However, the lack of high quality, affordable childcare has emerged as a serious challenge for families throughout the San Diego region.