Small Scale Exhibition
Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery 262 E. Grand Ave., Escondido, California 92025
Please join the Escondido Arts Partnership for the opening reception for the Small Scale: 12'' or less art exhibition. Local artists in San Diego county imagined big, but worked small! An array of over 60 beautiful art pieces with different mediums, styles and techniques.
Info
Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery 262 E. Grand Ave., Escondido, California 92025 View Map
Escondido