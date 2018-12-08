Snow in Chula Vista! Alexan Millenia Invites the Community to Urban Arctic

Alexan Millenia invites locals to kick off the holiday season at its first annual holiday celebration event Urban Arctic at Stylus Park on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The newest South County luxury apartment welcomes the community to witness Chula Vista transform into a winter wonderland as Alexan Millenia brings in more than 100 tons of snow for all to enjoy! Friends and family can also partake in festive activities, food and beverages and more!

The mixed-used development is giving back to the Chula Vista community by providing bins to each sales office to help with the toy drive. Donations will directly serve the Chula Vista community.

Guests are encouraged to swing by Alexan Millenia for face painting, food and drinks and a reindeer station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.! Trolley Tours will be running on the day of the event for visitors to hop on, check out attractions and explore the different communities throughout the development.