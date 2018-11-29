The Snow Queen at North Coast Rep Theatre School

If you and your children were captivated by “Frozen,” you will be equally enchanted by THE SNOW QUEEN, the upcoming play by The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep. Adapted from the beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale by Ron Nicol, this nonmusical production tells the story of Gerda, a little girl who bravely searches for her friend Kai when he is bewitched and imprisoned by the Snow Queen in her ice palace. Gerda’s innocence charms all good people and animals she meets on the way. They help her to the royal court, and on to Lapland, where good conquers evil and the children are reunited. A prominent theme portrays how each new group Gerda encounters seeks to prolong their new friendships.

Director Benjamin Cole promises there will be audience participation when the characters on stage break the fourth wall and ask for help directly, and sometimes get patrons to join them on stage for an even livelier production.

Featured in the cast are Silke Brandrup (Rancho Santa Fe); Ella Darlington (Encinitas); Luna Espinosa (Solana Beach); Jake Feldman (Carmel Valley); Hailey Irwin (Carmel Valley); Sofia Kahn (Rancho Santa Fe); Kayla Kamani (Del Mar); Phillip Korth (Mentor); Ella Lombardi (Rancho Santa Fe); Nadiia Sas (Santee); Lily Tanghe (Del Mar); Arianna Trette (Solana Beach); Rachel Weir (Encinitas); and Isabel White (Carmel Valley).

THE SNOW QUEEN runs November 29 and 30 at 10am and 6 pm; December 1 at 2 pm and 6 pm, and December 2 at 2 pm. To order tickets, call the box office at 858-481-1055. For group sales, call 858-481-2155, ext. 202. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located in Lomas Santa Fe Plaza, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach. Free parking is readily available.