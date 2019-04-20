So-Call Cannabis Convention

"Show Me What You Got": Got some back-yard boogie, serious green-house bud or some top-shelf indoor? Then this is the perfect opportunity to present your product to the public. Serious growers and major wholesalers will be on hand so we can network. While no sales or consumption can take place on site, people will know you product and make arrangements later. You can also do various exchanges of different strains to add a variety to your collection. So join me on 420 and show me what you got. 619-307-5445 Daddy D.