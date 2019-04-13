Soapy Joe's Coastline Cleanup - Imperial Beach

In an effort to help make a difference in the community and support local groups that work tirelessly to keep San Diego’s beaches beautiful, Soapy Joe’s Car Wash is hosting its second annual public beach cleanup at one of San Diego’s coastal communities that’s been long-plagued by polluted waters—Imperial Beach. With help from socially conscious non-profit partners, Surfrider Foundation and WILDCOAST, the beach cleanup will bring together San Diego residents, community leaders, Soapy Joe’s employees and more.

As a prelude to the fourth annual Soapy Joe’s Day (April 18), and Earth Day (April 22), the beach cleanup will help give back to San Diego’s unmatched coastline, and the community in which Soapy Joe's serves.