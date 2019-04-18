Soapy Joe's Day - Free Car Washes for San Diegans

Soapy Joe’s, San Diego’s leading sustainable car wash, is celebrating over 20 years of eco-friendly car wash practices by giving all San Diegans the chance to experience its innovative wash technology first-hand on Thursday, April 18. Known as Soapy Joe’s Day, the day will be recognized with a proclamation by the City of San Diego and other neighboring districts. Free car washes at all of Soapy Joe’s locations will be provided for the entire city. The fourth annual event during Earth Month aims to raise awareness for water conservation and eco-friendliness. San Diegans can claim a free car wash code by signing up before April 18 here: https://soapyjoescarwash.com/soapy-joes-day/

NOTE: Hours may vary by location