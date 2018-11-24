Burn off that pumpkin pie and come paddle at the SoCal Turkey Paddle featuring 2 courses to choose from: 5k and a relay race. This after Thanksgiving event is not only fun, but all proceeds benefit the San Diego State University Aztec Adaptive Sports Program. This event will be held November 24, 2018 in San Diego’s Mission Bay and is open to everyone from complete novices to experienced Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) and Kayak racers.

Activities include:

· Relay Races: The 4-person Relay is your chance to join up with 3 other people to make a team. Members of each team will paddle a 50 meter distance while carrying a beach ball on the board/kayak before passing it onto the next paddler. The team with the fastest time wins!

· 5k Course: This 3 Mile race consists of Paddlers navigating through Bonita Cover, two laps around a series of buoys, then sprint back to the beach for a finish.

The SoCal Turkey Paddle is open to everyone from complete novices to experienced Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) and Kayak racers. The event begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 24th, in San Diego’s Mission Bay. The day will include three different paddlesports events. Rentals are available in advance through Aqua Adventures.